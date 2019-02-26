Inspirational Kilkenny woman wins three golds at world games

An inspirational young woman, accustomed to breaking barriers has brought international glory to Kilkenny and Ireland.

Mary Fitzgerald won gold in three events at the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games 2019 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

She was successful in the javelin, discus and shot putt. She also set a new Irish record of 6m 27cm in the shot putt.

A daughter of John and Evelyn Fitzgerald, she is a bit of a trendsetter. She is studying Occupational Therapy in University College Cork and is the first person with a disability to be awarded the prestigious Quercus scholarship there.

The Quercus Talented Students’ Programme is aimed at supporting and promoting excellence in academia, sport, creative and performing arts, active citizenship and innovation/entrepreneurship for both prospective undergraduate/level 8 students and students already registered in UCC.

Mary has always emphasised how important sport has been in her life. "In everyday life, it is often difficult to avoid being faced with the negatives of having a ‘disability’. It’s often what you are not able to do that is highlighted, whether in public or in the media. I believe that the word ‘disability’ is inappropriate, as it doesn’t represent these amazing people, who despite their challenges, are able to do pretty much anything, just in a different way to how a ‘normal’ person would do something. Of course an amputee can throw a javelin, of course someone in a wheelchair can play basketball, just because you are four foot tall doesn’t mean you cannot swim," she said.

"Sport is an invaluable asset for so many reasons! You keep fit and healthy, you get the opportunity to compete and meet so many amazing people, who will be friends forever. Don’t let anyone tell you that you cannot do anything, you can do anything you put your mind to! It is often said that the only disability in life is a bad attitude. We are not disabled by the disabilities we have, but we are abled by the abilities we have," she added.