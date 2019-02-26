Kilkenny Tourism to open Kilkenny up to the world

Kilkenny Tourism will open Kilkenny up to world on Thursday (February 28) as they reveal their new and improved tourism information website.

The launch will be celebrated with a not to be missed event in The Smithwick’s Experience on Parliament Street and it is open to both members and non-members.

Event attendees will be greeted at the brewery entrance with a host of Kilkenny inspired fun activities such as hurling demos from The Kilkenny Way followed by a behind the scenes look in The Smithwick’s Experience as they make their way up to the brewery bar for the main event.

Refreshments will be provided by Ballykeefe Distillery, Highbank Orchards and Butler House in what will be a nod to Kilkenny being awarded the much-lauded title as Ireland’s Foodie Destination of the Year 2018.

The development of the new website was a joint-funded effort by Kilkenny Tourism and Kilkenny Leader Partnership The significant investment saw a bespoke design created which will showcase the best of Kilkenny to the world.

The new sleek and user-friendly website will make an immense difference for Kilkenny Tourism members as all their information is clearly outlined and easily accessible to website visitors. As one of the top tourist destinations in Ireland, the Kilkenny Tourism website is now a new and improved information hub for potential city and county visitors.

The launch begins at 6pm on Thursday and everybody is welcome to attend. If you would like to attend, contact info@purcellmasterson. com by Tuesday, February 26th.

For more see www.visitkilkenny.ie