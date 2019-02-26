Free U2 concert in Kilkenny Castle Park with tribute act

Kilkenny will enjoy a great afternoon of free music in Kilkenny Castle Park when U2 Tribute Band, The Joshua Tree, roll into the city on St Patrick’s Day.

The Joshua Tree are Ireland’s premier and most authentic tribute band to the most iconic Irish musical act, U2.

The band has set out to replicate the sound and feel of a live U2 concert in every performance.

The Joshua Tree create a live experience that includes tracks spanning across the musical history of U2.

They have performed internationally sharing the U2 experience in Japan, Iceland, Germany, Abu Dhabi, Malaysia and Dubai.

Bono, aka Derek Power, has played in many original and tribute bands, toured Japan and Germany with a U2 tribute band, and has performed solo Bono Shows in Spain, Brazil and Ireland. His experience is evident in his electric stage presence performing as his hero.

Mick Kearns, aka The Edge, has been playing the guitar almost as long as The Edge.

Mick has invested a lot of time in creating The Edge’s sound, which he has perfected down to a fine art.

Stephen Forde, aka Larry Mullen jnr, paid Yamaha to make him the exact same kit that Larry uses on stage.

Brian Vaughan, aka Adam Clayton, has been playing the bass with various original and cover bands based in Dublin and has played all over Germany.

“Kilkenny Castle is celebrating 50 years in State care and what a way to celebrate with a free family day out with something for everyone,” St Patrick’s Day Committee chairman, Cllr Joe Malone said.

“We are making every effort to provide quality entertainment and have secured some great performances from marching bands to vikings,” Cllr Malone said.

For more information see the St Patrick’s festival website.