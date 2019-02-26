Johnny Cash tribute act for Kilkenny city on Sunday

The number one Johnny Cash Tribute act right across America The Man In Black are back and is live at the Watergate Theatre, Parliamant Street, Kilkenny on Sunday at 8pm. Tickets are now on sale at the box office 056 776 1674 and online.

It’s the fourth visit to Ireland for the group who are from Cambridge, Ohio, USA. All Johnny’s great hits will be played: Walk The Line, A Boy Named Sue, Hurt, Folsom Prison Blues, Cry Cry Cry, Jackson, Sunday Morning Coming Down, Daddy Sang Bass, The Man In Black, I got Stripes,Understand Your Man, Forty Shades Of Green and many more.

Featuring Terry Lee Goffee and his band, this is one show you won’t want to miss. According to critics and fans alike, he sings like Johnny and he looks like Johnny and he performs just like the great man, with energy, charisma and vitality.

He regularly performs in theatres all over the US to great acclaim. Tommy Cash (Johnny’s brother) said, the show was great.

Joanne Cash Yates (Johnny’s sister) said: “It's a wonderful show, I would recommend it to anyone, you don't impersonate my brother, you pay tribute with honour and Terry does this in spades."