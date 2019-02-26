Kilkenny's Paint the Town scheme expanded to towns around county

A fund has been made available by Kilkenny County Council in 2019 to assist with the cost of painting the front facade of commercial/ business buildings and/or hand painted shop signage.

The ‘Paint the Town Scheme’ will shortly be open to every town and village in the county, offering a grant of €400 or 50% of the cost of the work (whichever is the lesser) to each successful applicant .

The scheme was originally piloted in Graignamanagh and Callan, and such was the take up that it was expanded to include all towns and villages. Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has been championing the scheme, and seeking to have it expanded.

“I am absolutely delighted that funding provisions have been put aside in the budget for 2019 to continue with the paint the town scheme initiative,” he said.

“The take up of the scheme has been fantastic — particularly in Graignamanagh and Thomastown, where over 80 businesses have benefited from the scheme to date alone.

“I am thrilled that Kilkenny County Council has rolled out this scheme and am delighted to confirm that this scheme is now an annual one going forward which will have a really positive impact on every community throughout the city and county."

The scheme will be open to all new applicants from March 2019.