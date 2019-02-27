Garda appeal for witnesses following serious injury collision on Callan Road
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the Callan Road.
The collision took place at approximately 9pm, four miles from Kilkenny City, when a car rear ended a tractor and trailor.
Three people were removed to hospital and one person is in a critical condition.
The scene was preserved overnight and a forensic collision investigation is to take place this morning.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them on (056) 777 5000.
