Garda appeal for witnesses following serious injury collision on Callan Road

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the Callan Road.

The collision took place at approximately 9pm, four miles from Kilkenny City, when a car rear ended a tractor and trailor.

Three people were removed to hospital and one person is in a critical condition.

The scene was preserved overnight and a forensic collision investigation is to take place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them on (056) 777 5000.