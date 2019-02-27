Artificial Intelligence conference set for Kilkenny this week

Artificial Intelligence (AI) professionals, leaders from Irish-based start-ups, and scientists will showcase innovation and insight into the implementation of AI across a variety of sectors and industries at a conference in Kilkenny this week.

The Engineers Ireland Applied AI Forum and Technical Conference takes place on Friday at the Lyrath Estate Hotel. The aim of the event is to support people to gain a broader and deeper understanding of where AI is headed and hear of some areas of Irish business life where it is being actively and successfully applied.

Held in association with Engineers Ireland South East Regional Branch, the forum and conference will see presentations and speakers from leading Irish companies and talent that currently use advanced Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology as a key aspect of their business model.

Among the presenters will be Head of Electronic and Computer Engineering at the University of Limerick Dr Martin J Hayes, Chief AI Developer at Popertee Tariq Zaki, and Lead Software Architect, Cognitive Solutions at IBM Watson Health Eoin Carroll.

A forum will take place in the morning, followed by a technical conference in the afternoon.



“If your company is not yet using AI machine learning technology, this conference is for you,” says Chartered Engineer and Conference Director Dr Glen Collins.

“From our slate of exceptional presenters, attendees will learn from and forward-thinking AI insiders and obtain clear insights into how to apply this transformational change within their own businesses.”

Director General of Engineers Ireland Caroline Spillane says AI is reshaping business, society, and life as we know it.

"We’re delighted to be collaborating with members of our South East Region on this Forum and Technical Conference in Kilkenny which brings together real-world AI practices and perspectives from entrepreneurship, academic research and business transformation," she said.

"We hope our members and delegates will gain a better understanding of the powerful potential of AI, acquire insight into some of the practical possibilities of applied AI and how it can potentially drive forward their businesses this year and into the future.”

For more information and to book a place at the forum and technical conference, visit www.ai2.ie or www.engineersireland.ie.