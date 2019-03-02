Spring breaks in Kilkenny - Don't miss this!

Tradfest: On St Patrick’s Weekend, this festival of music is a real show stopper for the city.

Hurling: Winners of more All-Ireland titles than any other county, Kilkenny’s hurling heritage is world renowned - we have the All Blacks of hurling. The county side will welcome some big names this year in the championship — notably Galway and Dublin.

National Reptile Zoo: Better believe it! Gowran is home to all sorts of creepy crawlies and carnivores where you can get right up close and personal with snakes and spiders ...

Kilkenny Whiskey Guild: The first recorded mention of whiskey, or uiscea beatha was in the Red Book of Ossory and refers to it being made in Kilkenny. Now the Kilkenny Whiskey guild maintains the knowledgeable tradition of the nation’s favourite tipple, with monthly gahterings open to the public in any of the 10 guild houses.

MacDonagh Junctions Famine Workhouse: A free tour detailing the history of the workhouse, on the site of the very impressive MacDonagh Junction shopping centre.

War Memorials: Kilkenny has two World War One memorials - one at the Peace Park by the Nore in the city and the other in Callan.

St Canice’s Tower: Climb the steps and see the city as the monks once did.