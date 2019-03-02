Spring break in Kilkenny - Top 10 sights to see

1: Visit the Castle - Kilkenny’s medieval castle sits on acres of lush parkland to rest or play in.

2: Walk the Nore - a river bank linear walk, which takes in both banks and goes all the way to Bennettsbridge.

3: See Kells - Ancient battlements can make your imagination run wild in this spot by the Kings River.

4: Jerpoint Park - Kilkenny's forgotten village just outside Thomastown, it’s story is continuously unfolding.

5: Gathabawn Loop - a stunning walk in North Kilkenny, and stop off for refreshments in Mackey’s.

6: Medieval Mile Museum, right on the Medieval Mile, the history of Kilkenny through families and titles is told.

7: Butler House gardens - a hidden gem in the city off Patrick Street, relax and unwind in this splendid setting.

8: Discovery Park - for walks and fun it, Castlecomer Discovery Park is simply the best.

9: Rothe House - this Tudor home is brought back to its former glory and is truly splendid - and the latest addition of a medieval garden is wonderful.

10: Woodstock Gardens - Specimen trees and acres to roam.