Spring break in Kilkenny - Top 10 sights to see
The magic of Woodstock
1: Visit the Castle - Kilkenny’s medieval castle sits on acres of lush parkland to rest or play in.
2: Walk the Nore - a river bank linear walk, which takes in both banks and goes all the way to Bennettsbridge.
3: See Kells - Ancient battlements can make your imagination run wild in this spot by the Kings River.
4: Jerpoint Park - Kilkenny's forgotten village just outside Thomastown, it’s story is continuously unfolding.
5: Gathabawn Loop - a stunning walk in North Kilkenny, and stop off for refreshments in Mackey’s.
6: Medieval Mile Museum, right on the Medieval Mile, the history of Kilkenny through families and titles is told.
7: Butler House gardens - a hidden gem in the city off Patrick Street, relax and unwind in this splendid setting.
8: Discovery Park - for walks and fun it, Castlecomer Discovery Park is simply the best.
9: Rothe House - this Tudor home is brought back to its former glory and is truly splendid - and the latest addition of a medieval garden is wonderful.
10: Woodstock Gardens - Specimen trees and acres to roam.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on