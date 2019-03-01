Duiske River in Graignamanagh is 'a priority area for action'

The Local Authority Waters Programme held a meeting on Monday night in Graignamanagh to discuss the Duiske River and its catchment area which has been classified as a Priority Area for Action.

The meeting was well attended and there is significant public interest in the plans. Staff at the Local Authority Waters Programme will be working in the rivers, streams and lakes to identify causes of water quality deterioration and also to identify areas where actions can be taken to improve water quality.

Local Councillor Peter Chap Cleere attended the meeting, and welcomed the fact that ‘any action taken to improve the quality of the water would be in collaboration and consultation with public authorites, land owners and interested groups and stakeholders’.

Cllr Cleere continued to say he welcomed the fact ‘that finally the water quality of the Duiske River is being addressed, and is very much looking forward to the increased participation and communuty awareness amd engagement’.

“Last year I met with Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran and he allocated €9.1 million in funding to address the flood relief issues in the town of Graignamanagh and to put a scheme in place. I will be ensuring that these works will be done in partnership with the LAWP offices to ensure water quality is increased on the Duiske River, and that the appropriate flood protection measures are put in place,” he said.

Public consultation will take place shortly regarding the flood relief scheme for Graignamanagh.