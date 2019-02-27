Kilkenny Property Watch: Highly regarded home in a leafy location

24 Greenfields

Freshford Road

Kilkenny

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are delighted to present number 24 Greenfields, Freshford Road to the market.

This substantial three bedroom semi-detached property will appeal to buyers looking for a quality family home in a well-established location on the edge of Kilkenny City.

Well-presented

The well-presented accommodation comprises a very smart entrance hall with large under stairs storage cupboard. The house boasts a living room with open fireplace, formal dining room, as well as study/play room, kitchen, utility room and guest wc.

There is access through to the garage from the utility room.

Spacious

Upstairs comprises a spacious landing area, three good sized bedrooms (master with en-suite). A family bathroom completes the accommodation at this level.

To the front the property is well set back from the road with a tarmacadam driveway providing off-street parking for two cars and there are spacious gardens.

The guide price is €350,000. The property has a BER rating of E2.

For more contact John Doherty on 056-7721904 or 086-2324941.