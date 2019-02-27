Planning application received for 30 metre high mast at Kilkenny Golf Club
A mast is planned for Kilkenny Golf Club, Glendine Road, Kilkenny
Cignal Infrastructure Ltd has applied to Kilkenny County Council construct a 30 metre high, multi-user lattice
telecommunications support structure, carrying antenna and dishes enclosed within a 2.4 metre high
palisade fence compound together with associated ground equipment cabinets and associated site
works within the maintenance yard area of Kilkenny Golf Club, Glendine Road, Kilkenny.
