Planning application received for 30 metre high mast at Kilkenny Golf Club

A mast is planned for Kilkenny Golf Club, Glendine Road, Kilkenny

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd has applied to Kilkenny County Council construct a 30 metre high, multi-user lattice
telecommunications support structure, carrying antenna and dishes enclosed within a 2.4 metre high
palisade fence compound together with associated ground equipment cabinets and associated site
works within the maintenance yard area of Kilkenny Golf Club, Glendine Road, Kilkenny.