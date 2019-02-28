My Kilkenny Life: Gerard Moloney

Gerard Moloney is originally from Limerick and comes from a musical family. He has won numerous All-Ireland medals including the Senior All-Ireland title in 1990 and has appeared many times on radio and television. He has also recorded with various groups including his own bands and continues to play on a regular basis in Kilkenny

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

My idea of a perfect weekend out in Kilkenny would have to involve attending a gig by a local or visiting band at one of our many wonderful venues and maybe joining them on stage for a few songs or tunes.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

In my time in Kilkenny, the person I feel who has contributed most to Kilkenny would have to be my friend Willie Meighan (RollerCoaster Records) who recently passed away.

Willie was responsible for bringing many amazing musicians to Kilkenny, promoting and developing a local music scene and creating a close-knit musical community here in Kilkenny.

What’s your first Kilkenny memory?

My first Kilkenny memory was over 30 years ago when I spent a week in Kilkenny attending the 1988 All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil. It was a wonderful week and a great Fleadh Cheoil.

What’s your favourite part of the county - and why?

My favourite part of the county has to be Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge – picture perfect and a great place to unwind in beautiful surroundings.



What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

Kilkenny has many factors contributing to it’s unique identity – the architecture of it’s town and streets – it is just a wonderful town to walk around. It’s a town full of familiar and friendly faces and it is always great to pass time discussing matters musical or sporting with many of the friends I have met here.



Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I don’t have a favourite local author. I read mostly fictional thrillers or musical/ sports biographies.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I would say one of the biggest challenges facing Kilkenny is the protection of local business in town – too many are having to close their doors under increased pressures of late and it would be a real pity if more had to follow suit.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

I would refocus our efforts to rejuvenate the town centre as our primary commercial area through incentives such as rate cuts for commercial premises, improvements in traffic congestion (including more free car parking for shoppers and free shuttle bus links to the town centre).