Kilkenny man behind Galway Drum Festival

A Kilkenny man is making a lot of noise up the West. John Tierney from Cuffesgrange is behind The Galway Drum Show, an exciting new Festival which is being held on Sunday, March 10.

It's the first event of it’s kind in Ireland. It is a one day celebration. A celebration of the art of drumming, the drumming industry and will include special performances by some of the world’s most celebrated drummers. Expect an action-packed day on March 10 filled with performances, demonstrations, exhibitions and panel discussions.

Special guests include internationally-renowned drummers including phenomenally skilled jazz and rock drummer Chad Wackerman, who famously recorded 26 albums with Frank Zappa. He has also performed with Barbara Streisand, Andy Summers and James Taylor. Another special guest, Darren Beckett is drummer for Brandon Flowers. Also appearing will be Adam Martello musical director and drummer for Katy Perry. Adam has performed in the house band for ABC’s American Idol and recorded theme songs for many successful TV series including Modern Family, Arrested Development and Deadwood. Adam will be joining Westlife on their upcoming tour. Another celebrated drummer who will appear at the show, Dan Western has toured with many artists including Jason Donovan, Belinda Carlisle and and Paul Young.

John Tierney says this show has something for everyone. “Whether drumming is a hobby, you are a professional drummer or just an enthusiast, this show will have something for you. Apart from showcasing the best of Ireland’s young drummers, we have some of the world’s best drummers performing throughout the day. You can also learn about any aspect of drumming through workshops in our two ‘Experience Rooms’. They will cover everything from making, tuning or recording drums to adding electronics to acoustic drum kits. You can also take part in a tribal drumming circle. This is a first for the Irish drumming community and all are welcome”.

This is a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with these talented musicians whilst celebrating the art and tradition of drumming. Top drumming companies will take part in exhibitions and talks including The Cambridge Drum Company, Yamaha Drums, Gladstone Snares, Remo Drum Heads, Vic Firth, Meinl, Barkley Microphones, Hardcase and many, many more. Early bird tickets have sold out, remaining tickets are available now on Eventbrite. Check Facebook for news and updates.