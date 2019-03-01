Kilkenny jockey will be number one stable jockey at Jessica Harrington's yard

Graignamanagh jockey, Shane Foley has cemented his reputation as one of the best flat jockeys in Ireland and Britain. He has just been named as stable jockey to high profile trainer, Jessica Harrington. The dual Irish classic winning jockey is in Hong Kong at present, where he is enjoying considerable success.

Foley’s 2018 classic success came in the Irish 2,000 on board the Ken Condon trained Romanised. He won the 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh two years previously on Jet Setting.

The 29-year-old has ridden for Harrington extensively in the past and last year won the Listed Ingabelle Stakes at Leopardstown for her on Sparkle N’Joy. It is understood the jockey’s arrangements to ride for owner Yesheng Zhang will remain in place in 2019.