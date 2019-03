A young father who died following a road accident near Castlecomer yesterday, Thursday, has been named locally.

He was David Boland, 29, who was married to Lorraine and the father of a young daughter. He lived in Cloneen, Crettyard.

Mr Boland worked in Glanbia and is the son of Ann and Richard.

Read also: Gardaí investigating fatal accident in Castlecomer

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.