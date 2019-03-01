Teac Tom hosts talk for local business - and upcoming fundraising ventures announced

Local business people were invited to an informative lunch time talk on mental health and the importance of taking care of yourself and each other in the workplace.

Entitled ‘Mental Health, The Challenge for Business’ the event had Padraig Hyland, CEO of the Core Story as MC and guest speakers were Steve Bowcott, CEO of Sisk and Angela Hayes of Teac Tom. There was also an excellent panel discussion with guest speakers Enda O’Coineen from Kilcullen Kapital partners, the inspiring Enda O’Doherty who once turned up in Kilkenny with a washing machine on his back, Paraic O’Mahoney from O’Driscoll O'Neill DAC and Dr Sharon McGuinness, CEO of the Health and Safety Authority.

Last year Teac Tom, supported over 500 local people and their families and Angela Hayes revealed that this figure is expected to double.

Upcoming fundraising ventures include ‘Rearing to Go’ where organisers are asking farmers to donate a dairy bred heifer calf for a special sale at Corrin mart on March 2. The sale will have celebrity auctioneers - including rugby legend John Hayes - and it is planned to make it very much a family day. Every farmer who donates a calf will be given a bag of Volac Heiferlac and a bag of Dairygold Calf pride nuts. The ‘Rearing to go’ campaign is being organised by Peter and Paula Hynes. Also coming up on the local front at Lyrath Estate Hotel, Teac Tom is presenting ‘A Night at the Oskars’ - a show not to be missed. For enquiries contact Angela at (087) 6566377.