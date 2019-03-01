Enterprise week - what's happening in Kilkenny

The fourth nationally co-ordinated ‘Local Enterprise Week’ takes place around the country from March 4 to 8.

Organised by the Local Enterprise Offices, these events are aimed at anyone thinking of starting a business, new start-ups and growing SMEs.

The Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny has a number of events and training programmes planned.

The highlights of the week include an afternoon Master class with Seanie Walsh, a highly successful disruptive e-commerce and social media; the County Final of the Student Enterprise Programme and finally culminating in a celebratory evening event for International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8, the Local Enterprise Office in conjunction with Network Ireland Kilkenny, Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce and Bank of Ireland are hosting a panel discussion based on the theme “Making it Happen” followed by a evening meal in Anocht Restaurant, Kilkenny Design Centre.

As part of Local Enterprise Week, the Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny is presenting an opportunity for business to learn how they can boost ecommerce sales and improve their digital strategy by offering the Ecomm Maze Masterclass by Seanie Walsh.

The half-day, fully immersive, digital consulting session which will take place on Tuesday, March 5 from 1.45 to 5.30pm in the Newpark Hotel will be led by V353’s Creative Director Seánie Walsh, will be part masterclass and part workshop.

Social media enigma Seánie Walsh will host this “disruptive talk” to help Irish businesses understand how to properly exploit e-commerce and online marketing when building their business.

Seánie, a Castlebar native, is Creative Director of Los Angeles based, Business Rockstars and recently CMO for Ireland’s first Crypto Currency, Mingo. From the age of 13 he has been a highly successful disruptive e-commerce and social media entrepreneur.

On Wednesday, March 6 over 100 enterprising students will participate from across the County will compete in the Student Enterprise Programme in the Lyrath Estate Hotel. Each school hosted their own final and a number of businesses were chosen to represent their school in the County Final.

There are three categories - Junior, which is a competition for first year students, Intermediate (second and third year students) and Senior (fourth, fifth and sixth years). This event will be broadcasted live on KLCR96Fm and is open to the public from 1pm.

The successful winners here will progress to represent Kilkenny at the Student Enterprise Programme National Final which will be held on Friday, May 3 in Croke Park.

The week will around off with a celebratory event as part of International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8 at 4pm in Anocht Restaurant, Kilkenny Design Centre.

This event will be all about empowering women to step up to the challenge, be ready to seize opportunities and the panel of speakers will outlining how they did just that both in their careers, businesses and within the community. Making It Happen is the theme of the event and each speaker has their own story to tell.

The panel includes Siobhan O’Dwyer; Global Marketing Director, Kingspan and formerly 3sixty Marketing, Kilkenny; Marguerite Brosnan; Managing Director, Bank of Ireland Insurance Services & Director of Transformation, Noreen Murphy Co-founder Billy’s Tearooms Ballyhale and finally just back from the Oscars Ceremony in Los Angeles Yvonne Ross, Yvonne Ross Jewelers.

The event will take place in Anocht Restaurant Kilkenny Design Centre from 4pm and will be followed by a celebratory evening meal. The event is open to female across all walks of life including budding entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals, people involved in non-profits, charities, arts and the public sector.

Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny advises that

“We would encourage every start-up and small business owner to make it their business to check out and participate in the events taking place in their locality,” he said.

“It is important that anyone starting or growing a business is fully aware of the extensive range of enterprise supports that are available to them.

“Small businesses continue to be the backbone of our local economy, with huge potential to grow and create jobs.”

For further details see the Local Enterprise Office website.