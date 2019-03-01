Launch of VisitKilkenny.ie website is a roaring success

The launch of the new VisitKilkenny.ie website took place in The Smithwicks Brewery Experience yesterday (Thursday) evening.

Members of Kilkenny Tourism, Kilkenny County Council, Kilkenny Leader Partnership and festival directors were in attendance where they were all be introduced to the new website which opens Kilkenny to the world.

Guests entered the Smithwick’s Experience through the cobbled alleyway and into the courtyard where they had a puck of a hurling ball and some pictures with The Liam McCartney Cup (rumors were abound it was simply a replica cup) which was courtesy of The Kilkenny Way. DiDi from ArtIT was on hand in the courtyard with a canvas’ and easel’ where guests signed a large canvas with their fingerprint and signature in the purple, amber and black colours that are synonymous with Kilkenny which will be a treasured memento!

Guests made their way directly up through the Smithwick’s Experience and through the main showcase room before entering the bar area where a video which showcased some of Kilkenny’s highlights over the past year. Guests networked and enjoyed some Kilkenny inspired produce from Butler House, Ballykeefe Gin, Highbank Orchards and of course Smithwicks.

Brendan O’Carroll, Neven Maguire, Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan even made a surprise virtual appearance sending congratulations to Kilkenny for their success in opening the city and county to the world.

Brian Tyrrell, Senior Executive Officer with Kilkenny Tourism welcomed guests, he spoke about the beauty of Kilkenny city and county and the reasons it appeals to tourists both nationwide and internationally. He highlighted the huge benefits that Kilkenny Tourism membership has for local businesses and encouraged members to take advantage of them. Naoise Nunn, Chair of Kilkenny Tourism showcased the new website to the public for the first time. He brought guests through some of the highlights and key features.

For more see www.visitkilkenny.ie