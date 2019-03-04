Kilkenny music festival starts today (Monday) and runs until Saturday The competitions will be held at: St Canice's Co Ed School, Granges Road; Kilkenny College, Castlecomer road, Gaelscoil Osraí, Loughboy and at St Canice's Church, Dean Street, Kilkenny. the adjudicators for this year are Peter Stobart, Deirdre long, Dr Ciara Lasheen Artem and Hilda Leader Galvin, all from Cork. At the end of the competitions, some of the prize winners will be invited to perform at the gala concert on Wednesday, March13 at the Watergate Theatre. On the night, the overall best choral and instrumental entrants will be awarded the most prestigious prizes of the festival.