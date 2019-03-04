Altan are coming back to Tradfest Kilkenny

The rise and rise of kilkenny’s Tradfest continues as demand for tickets to some of Ireland’s leading traditional and folk acts picks up since last week’s programme launch.

The return of Donegal super-group Altan on their 30th anniversary tour to St Canice’s Cathedral along with the first ever concert performance by the Kilfenora Céilí Band in the Watergate are just some of the many highlights of the St Patrick’s weekend.



The reaction to this year’s line-up has been fantastic, both from the loyal local followers and those travelling from around the country for the first time and the comsiderabled number of annual returning visitors.

The local music supporters appreciate the return of Altan after so many years and of course St Canice’s is the perfect backdrop for the group who played a landmark concert there over a decade ago.

Singer and fiddle player Máiread Ní Mhaonaigh heads up the group with their magical mixture of songs and dance music.

The band will include many of the tracks from their new album, The Gap of Dreams, their 16th album, many of which have been gold and platinum selling discs.

Two of the tracks include Nia’s Jig, written and featuring Máiréad’s daughter and The Beekeeper, written and performed by Sam Kelly, son of the band’s guitarist Mark.

The latter tune will fit in well with the St. Patrick’s Day theme of Bringing back the Bees, focussing on the environmental message so strongly promoted by Altan.

Both the Kilfenora Céilí Band and Iarla ó Lionáird will be fitting in appearances close to their sell-out concerts in the National Concert Hall, with the Kilfenora crew heading to the Dublin venue on March 18th for two performances while Iarla fronts the Gloaming series of seven concerts in the same venue.

Along with over a dozen other headline acts, the festival adds a new twist in 2019 with the expansion of its masterclass series.

Bouzouki master

Tullaroan’s banjo and bouzouki master , Paddy Cleere will be showing off his instrument making skills in the city’s Rothe House. Paddy’s instruments are in demand all over the country and increasingly being sought out by international musicians. Andy Irvine is one of his highest-profile clients.

Other workshops include Paddy’s close neighbour, Tommy Lanigan on bodhrán, the returning Sibéal Davitt from Dublin with her sean-nós dancing workshop, another local and national hero in Jeremy Hickey with his drumming workshop and former Celtic Woman star Orla Fallon with a wonderful harp and singing workshop, also in Rothe House.

f course all of this will be taking place in a music filled city centre whose local hostelries will be full of music for the whole weekend thanks to the Bulmer’s Trad Trail, featuring hundreds of musicians in informal and acoustic sessions. This trail will finish on bank holiday Monday night in Paris Texas with Caladh Nua, one of the South East’s finest groups of the past decade in a rousing finale.