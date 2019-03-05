Kilkenny trad group 'Rarin To Go' launch Over The Road To Josie in JB's

Members of the trad band, Rarin’ To Go, were doing precisely that when as they prepared to launch their CD, Over The Road To Josie at JB’s public house on the top of John Street, Kilkenny last week.

From the moment MC, Jim Maher, took the microphone, you realised magic was in the air.

Those gathered for the Kitchen Session in the bar were delighted with the quality of the music and the electric atmosphere of the musicians.

With a ukulele, fiddles, guitar, keyboard, a concertina, accordions, harmonica and bodhrán, the sound was delicious.

And with a stroke of his beard and a whimsical look, master seanchaí Jim Maher introduced the musicians who make up Rarin’ to Go.

He provided a historical background to Kilmanagh and the members who make up the group, Rarin’ To Go; Ger Healy (bodhrán); Gary Burke (tin whistle); Bernie Brennan (banjo) and Liam Ronan (accordion).

He praised their attitude and picked out leader, Bernie Brennan for special praise.

And as the music started, strangers rambled in, including members of a wedding party from down the street, who stayed.

And when the leader of the pack, the energetic and wonderful, Bernie Brennan, the best banjo player in the south east of Ireland, started the title track from the CD, Over The Road To Josie, everyone joined in.

Bernie thanked Jim, the proprietor of JB’s, Liz and the Kitchen Session regulars for accommodating them.