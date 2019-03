Gardaí are seeking witnesses to an incident on John Street, Kilkenny on Friday (March 1) night in which a man received minor injuries.

The incident happened around 10.25pm. The man, in his late 30s, received minor injuries to his face.

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward and contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.