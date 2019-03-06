Future of period home at Goresbridge, Kilkenny secured

Bill and Helen Murphy have received planning permission from Kilkenny County Council for work of Duninga House, Goresbridge, Kilkenny that will contribute to the long-term preservation, enhancement, and viability of the property as a protected structure. The proposed development consists of conservation and enhancement works including removal of an agricultural haybarn, restoration and enhancement works to the existing farmyard and stable buildings including and replacement of stable and storage doors; restoration of original stone wall features and architectural features and landscape design reflective of the original garden amenities.

All development works will include associated conservation works to the gate lodge; and change of use of the 14 units from use as holiday and long term private letting, to permanent residential use, and provision of associated amenity area and parking; and (3) all associated site development works.