Boy With a Suitcase set for Watergate Kilkenny

Rehearsals for Barnstorm Theatre’s new children’s show Boy With a Suitcase kicked off this month at the Barn.

Boy with a Suitcase is an exciting adventure tale that follows Naz, a young migrant on a treacherous journey to Ireland.

The play is centred around stories, how they sustain Naz throughout his perilous travels and link him to his cultural heritage.

Adam Dougal returns to the Barnstorm stage as Naz, having previously joined Barnstorm Theatre on their touching production of Barney Carey Gets his Wings.

Dougal and ensemble do an excellent job of portraying Mike Kenny’s elegant script.

Led by Barnstorm’s artistic director, Philip Hardy, the cast are busy exploring the text using dynamic movement and playing with Andrew Clancy’s colourful and versatile set.

Joining Adam Dougal onstage will be David Rowe, a Waterford native and graduate of the Gaiety School of Acting.

David was recently featured in Filmbase’s Writing Home alongside Caoimhe O’Malley and Tony Kelly.

Boy With a Suitcase also stars Daithí Greene who has previously worked with Galway-based Haw Theatre and Squad Theatre Company in Dublin.

Playing Krysia, Naz’s fellow migrant is Michelle Lucy, a Dublin actor, writer and director. Catching a glimpse of this energetic ensemble is truly something to behold and promises to grab the attention of audiences young and old.

The play is designed for children aged 8+. A resource pack has been developed in conjunction with Ann Murtagh from Kilkenny’s Education Centre to provide focus to participating teachers in exploring the themes that arise throughout the play. Further information and resource pack are available from Barnstorm Theatre Company, tel 056-7751266 or email admin@barnstorm.ie.

Boy with a Suitcase runs from March 6 to 9 at the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny. Tickets available at www.watergatetheatre.com or the Watergate box office, tel 056-7761674.