Lecture on first shots of War of independence in Freshford Kilkenny

Noted Kilkenny historian Jim Maher will deliver a lecture on Soloheadbeg and the First Dáil at St Lachtain’s Church and Arts Centre, Freshford on Tuesday at 8pm.

The first shots in the War of Independence were fired at Soloheadbeg, Co. Tipperary on January 21, 1919. On the same day Dáil Éireann met for the first time in the Mansion House.

Though the events occurred 100 years ago, Soloheadbeg continues to generate controversy. Mr Maher will give his insight.

On the same evening an exhibition of War of Independence memorabilia from the Jim Hayes collection will be shown. The exhibition will be open at 7pm followed by the lecture at 8pm. Admission is €5. Entry to the hall is through the church.