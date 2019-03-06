Kilkenny Roots festival is selling out fast with William The Conqueror

William The Conqueror is an unusual name for a rhythm and roots band, but they’ll rock the Marble City when they play the Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival during the May bank holiday weekend.

They come with a huge reputation and let's hope they don’t cause as much trouble as the original William.

It’s two months until the best little festival in the EU (minus Britain) but the sold out signs have already gone up on shows by Patty Griffin, The Delines, William The Conqueror and Dori Freeman.

“There has been a phenomenal response to our programme for 2019,” said John Cleere. “We have bookings from all over Ireland, the UK and Europe, ensuring a welcome early season boost to tourism.”

The event has built its reputation on discovering new acts before they attract the attention of the bigger festivals.

“Two years ago we gave Yola her first gigs in Ireland, now she has become a phenomenon in Europe and the USA,” he said. “We have also given first festival appearances to acts such as Alabama Shakes, John Grant, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Ray LaMontagne and many others.

“I’m sure there are artists on this year’s bill that are headed for big things.” The free Smithwick’s Music Trail is being finalised, adding another 70 gigs to the programme. Tickets from the festival website or from Rollercoaster Records, tel 056-7763669.