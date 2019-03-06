Kilkenny firm sells magnificent diamond ring at auction for €30,000 in Offaly

Castlecomer based Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers sold an exquisite three-stone diamond ring, by Lunns of Belfast, with 2.93 carat fancy intense yellow centre stone flanked by two radiant cut diamonds set in a platinum and yellow gold mount yesterday.

The auction at at 11 Oxmantown Mall, Birr, Co Offaly, yesterday realised in excess of €325,000 on the hammer with 85% sold.