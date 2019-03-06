Kilkenny gardaí examine hammer found near vandalised memorial

A hammer and vice grips found close by to Kilkenny's vandalised World War I memorial have been handed in to Kilkenny Garda Station.

The tools were found by a member of the public in the area close to the monument on Monday, shortly before the damage to it was discovered. When the person became aware of the items' potential significance, they brought them to gardaí.

Garda Sergeant Peter McConnon confirmed to the Kilkenny People that the items are being forensically examined. Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone with any information to contact them on 056-7775000.

A community vigil is to be held this evening at 6pm at the memorial.