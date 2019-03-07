'Streets of Kilkenny' to start from Parade and down High Street on Holy Thursday

Over 1,000 people are expected to turn out for the annual Streets of Kilkenny 5k road race, which will take place in the city centre on Holy Thursday, April 18.

Following discussions between Kilkenny City Harriers, the council and gardaí, it’s been announced the race will start at 7.30pm.

Subject to road closure consents, the race will be run as two loops, starting on the Parade, and running along High Street, St Francis Bridge, Castlecomer Road, and back via John Street.

The race is chip timed and officially measured and certified by the AAI. There are t-shirts for the first 500 entrants, with medals for all finishers. Full registration details are available from www.kch.ie.

