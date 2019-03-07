Kilkenny Civil Society Groups Invited to Apply to the Human Rights and Equality Grant Scheme 2019

Organisations across Kilkenny, who work on issues of human rights and equality are being invited to apply to the Human Rights and Equality Grant Scheme 2019.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (“the Commission”) will award small grants of up to €6,000 and general grants of up to €20,000 to support activities in Ireland that advance economic and social rights and equality in relation to the prioritised areas of:

1. Housing/Accommodation

2. Health

3. Decent work

Since 2016, under its grant scheme, the Commission has supported over 80 human rights and equality projects across Ireland.

The strict deadline for receipt of applications is Monday 15th April at 5pm and full details of the grant scheme are available on the Commission’s website.

Emily Logan, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission stated today:

“Now in its fourth year, the Human Rights and Equality grants scheme has seen great projects come to fruition. With a shift in focus this year towards housing, health and decent work, we encourage organisations in Kilkenny who have a focus on these priorities to consider applying to the grant scheme.”

The application form, details of the 2019 Human Rights and Equality Grant Scheme are available at the following link:

www.ihrec.ie/our-work/human- rights-and-equality-grants- scheme/