Kilkenny basketballers will be shooting for the ‘Stars’ in Barcelona

In just a few short weeks the Kilkenny Stars under 14 girls team will travel to Barcelona to compete in an international tournament.

This amazing trip will be a great opportunity for the girls to improve their skills and develop new ones.

They will play several games during this visit and will also get the chance to visit the sights in their downtime.

Participation at this event is by invitation and the "Stars Girls" are being included based on their performance in recent times. For two years running they have won the Under 12 and Under 13 South-East double, the league and the cup and are the Under 14 Midlands champions for this season.

The girls are showing some strong performances in this years south-east league with the cup yet to be played.

The onward and upward momentum of the team is fuelled by the girls enjoyment of the game, their willingness to train, support of their parents and the excellent guidance of the coaches, Lisa Dunphy, Grainne Timmons, Helena Burke with a special mention for their head coach Wayne Edwards who eats, sleeps and breathes basketball.

The girls are part of the local basketball community and Kilkenny Stars has grown immensely in popularity with both boys and girls. Two of our clubmates have made the U17 Irish Basketball squad, namely Ava Coogan and Fay Scanlon. These girls are blazing a trail for the future of these U14 girls.

Last weekend the Mens and Ladies Basketball Masters took place in O'Loughlin Gaels and Loreto school.

The Stars provided refreshments at these events to raise funds for their upcoming trip to Barcelona.

They would like to thank the local community: Why Not Me (Puff Summers), MC Hawks, Taxback, Supervalu, Lidl, Aldi, Glanbia, Kilkenny College of Beauty and Sports Therapy, Callan Golf Club, Burke Quantity Surveying, Country Lifestyle, Farrell & Sons Fencing to name but a few for their support.

Team photo: The Kilkenny Stars Under-14 basketball team. Back row (from left:) Grainne Timmons (assistant coach), Helena Burke (assistant coach), Nell Snyder, Aoibhinn Dunphy, Fiona McKee, Ya Awa Secka, Ruth Breen, Katie Fitzpatrick, Lisa Dunphy (assistant coach), Wayne Edwards (main coach). Front row: Molly Burke, Clodagh O’Neill, Gemma Lawlor, Aoibhinn Timmons, Roisín O'Sullivan, Keara Dunny PICTURE: HARRY REID