Castlecomer Discovery Park partners with Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership on a series of exciting Mountain Bike Course for Beginners

2019 is off to a flying start at Castlecomer Discovery Park with its newest activity mountain biking, now open.

Located in beautiful woodlands, this activity is the perfect way for groups to get an introduction to the exhilarating activity of mountain biking.

For those who are new to the sport, the trails can seem intimidating, but the new trail at the Discovery Park while having lots of ramps and bends is an easy trail that can get you started to the sport. Trained instructors are on hand to teach you the basics and get you going.

In addition, The Discovery Park have partnered with Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership to deliver a range of Mountain Bike course especially or beginners.

“We are delighted to work with Kilkenny Recreation and Sports partnership (KRSP) on these courses, our aim is to target new groups that might be interested in getting involved in this growing and exhilarating sport. In support of promoting more involvement in the sport, the KRSP are sub venting the course fees so that it as accessible to as many people as possible,” said Kathy Purcell of Castlecomer Discovery Park

The course will take about three hours and each participant gets use of a state-of-the-art bike, Helmut and gloves. The park has the very latest bikes from the Giant brand Range. These bikes feature Hardtail with Light aluminium frame, High volume tyres helping to climb, corner and descend with confidence.

Participants will learn how to set up your bike including saddle position, handlebar set up, tyre pressure and how to avoid punctures. They will also learn how to use your brakes and corner and navigate trails and seated and standing up pedalling techniques and how to use your gears effectively on various path types of terrain. Expert advice will also be given on minor trailside repairs including taking wheels off, quick releases and puncture repair, basic body position to maximise balance, safety and stability and rolling drops and how to deal with sections of trail.

The workshops include: Introduction to Mountain Biking, Women and Girls over 12 April 6 - €10, Introduction to Mountain Biking, Youths 12+ April 18 - €10, Introduction to Mountain Biking, Older Teens only April 15 - 19 - €10

Experience Castlecomer Discovery Park’s Mountain Bike trail for the first time. Tried mountain biking before but want to try a new trail? March 30 - €30, Introduction to Mountain Biking for Newbies March 23 - €30.

For more call 056 4440707 or email info@discoverypark.ie