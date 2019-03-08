Gala past pupils’ dinner for Loreto as part of 150th anniversary celebrations

A gala past pupils’ dinner has been organised as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Loreto Secondary School in Kilkenny.

Last September, Loreto Kilkenny started its 150th year in providing education to students in Kilkenny. As part of the celebration, many events have taken place since the academic year began.

In order to include the past pupils in the occasion, a gala past pupils’ dinner has been organised. The dinner will take place in the Ormonde Hotel on Friday, April 12. Tickets are €35 (for a three-course meal) for what promises to be a memorable evening.

REMINISCE

Why not organise girls from your year/class to make up a table and catch up and reminisce about years gone by? Spread the word to make sure the message gets across to everyone.

The Granges Road school previously celebrated the anniversary with a fantastic evening of music, drama and storytelling in October.

Book tickets for the gala dinner event by contacting Loreto Secondary School on 056-7765132 or Brenda Cooper, on 087-1369253, or follow Loreto Kilkenny Past Pupils Facebook page for more updates.