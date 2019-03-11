€10,000 White Creme Egg found in Kilkenny!

One of the elusive White Cadbury Creme Eggs was found by Kilkenny woman, Ciara Monaghan! Ciara tracked down the infamous egg to Applegreen Irishtown, Kilkenny city winning herself €10,000.

Speaking about her surprise win, Ciara said; “I couldn’t quite believe it when I realised it was a White Creme Egg. I never win anything, so this came as such a shock! I still haven’t decided what I’m going to do with the prize money but it’s definitely going to involve some form of holiday!”

There are still a number of the iconic eggs to be hunted down before Easter. The white chocolate goodies are camouflaged as a classic Cadbury Creme Egg and seasoned Creme Egg hunters can track them down in participating retailers across Ireland with a chance to win cash prizes! The promotion will run until 21st April 2019. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ cadburyireland and join in on the conversation @CadburyIreland.