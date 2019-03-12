Kilkenny gets €1.9m boost for Homes of Older People and People with a Disability

Over €1.9 million is to be provided to improve the homes of older people and people with disabilities across Kilkenny.

The announcement was confirmed yesterday by Junior Minister John Paul Phelan, as part of over €71 million set aside nationally, with exchequer funding covering 80% of local works. In Kilkenny’s case, that is €1,538,111, with the local authority adding a further €384,528.

“These Housing Adaptations Grants for Older People and People with a Disability target people living in private houses," said Deputy Phelan.

"The increased funding supports home adaptations for older people, people with a disability and people with mobility issues. It will help older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for longer and will also facilitate early return from hospital. The overall fund has been increased by 8% in 2019."

The news has also been welcomed by Mayor of Kilkenny Peter 'Chap' Cleere.

"Last year these grants assisted over 300 households in Kilkenny and this year we would hope that even more households can benefit," he said.

"These grants have an immense impact on the quality of life of the many beneficiaries and play a vitally important role in helping people with a disability and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes."

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people living in poor housing conditions to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids to address mobility problems for a member of the household.