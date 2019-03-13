MMS Ltd to represent Kilkenny in National Enterprise Awards

Mechanical Modular Solutions (MMS) Ltd. has been selected to represent Kilkenny at the National Enterprise Awards 2019. The final will take place on Wednesday, May 29 in the Mansion House, Dublin where the national winners will be announced.

The National Enterprise Awards were established by the national network of 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEO’s), formerly the County Enterprise Boards, and is celebrating its 21st year in existence. The awards are designed to celebrate the achievements of Ireland’s micro-enterprise sector and recognize the achievements of companies supported by the LEOs.

Founded in 2016 by the company directors Michael McGuire and Alan Finan, MMS supply mechanical, electrical, engineering and specialist services in integrated prefabricated solutions to the construction and building industry. They offer a complete pre-engineered solution and technical support from conception through to completion, offering a flexible and practical approach.

The modular prefabrication concept employed by MMS can be applied to significant building projects including hospitals, Data Centres, schools, colleges, hotels, office developments and residential buildings.

From design to supply, they surpass in quality, technical support, and cost control to deliver best practice solutions by continually implementing proven technologies and innovations throughout all aspects of their services.

MMS has over 115,000sq.ft. of manufacturing space at its base in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny to provide fabrication solutions off-site and then deliver to site. The company holds ISO 9001 2015 and CE Marking EN 1090. There are currently 16 employees working in the business.

Since their inception the Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny has supported their growth and development in the form of both financial grant assistance and soft supports. The company has been approved €84,500 in the form of priming grants towards the purchase of capital equipment and salary costs towards recruitment of new employees. The company has also availed of supports such as mentoring and Lean for Micro training.

MMS Ltd will go forward to represent Kilkenny at the National Finals where there will be an announcement of winners from each region as well as the overall winner. The relevant region for Kilkenny also includes finalists from Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford. There will be the announcement on the night of Best Start Up, Best Export, Best Innovation and an overall Winner.