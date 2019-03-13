ALONE calls for volunteers in Kilkenny

ALONE, the charity which supports older people to age at home, is calling on members of the public to put a Spring in their step and start volunteering for ALONE this March.

As demand for ALONE services increases, ALONE is looking for volunteers throughout the county to help to provide their Befriending & Support service for older people.

ALONE’s Befriending & Support service matches older people who would like extra social contact with volunteers who provide companionship through a weekly visit or telephone call. Volunteers can also help with practical supports such as helping access information, filling out forms or with phone calls and appointments.

Seán Moynihan, ALONE CEO, said, “Our volunteers help to support older people by offering a visit, having a chat and providing access to support. Often, they go on to make a friend for life.”

“We provide training to volunteers before they are paired with an older person and we are always on hand to support both the older person and the volunteer. We are asking anyone who may be interested to extend a helping hand and help us to support and empower more older people to live happily and securely at home.”

ALONE supported more than 250 older people across Carlow and Kilkenny in 2018. With increasing demand for their services, ALONE will expand further throughout the county in 2019.

ALONE is also encouraging older people who may need support to get in touch.

“We can offer support with problems large and small. Many older people may feel like they are putting someone out by asking for help, but we want them to know that help is what we’re here for – all they need to do is lift the phone,” continued Moynihan.

ALONE’s most recent annual Report cited a sizable growth in the demand for its services, echoing Ireland’s rapidly changing demographic and the continued difficulties faced by older people across the country. With over 1.2 million people to be aged over 60 in Ireland by 2032, the need for services to support older people will only grow.

To find out more information about getting support from or volunteering for ALONE, visit alone.ie or call (056) 777 2151.