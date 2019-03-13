PREM group invests over €1 million in Kilkenny hotel

International hospitality giant, PREM Group has completed its renovation and rebranding of The Hoban Hotel in Kilkenny which was formerly known as The Aspect Hotel.

The hotel is located just five minutes’ drive from Kilkenny city centre on the N10 Ring Road which surrounds the city, making it a popular location for meetings, corporate stays and leisure breaks. PREM Group purchased the 80-bedroom hotel last year and set to work to completely overhaul the public spaces at the ground floor level. A €1 million investment and renovation programme has now been completed with Hugh Wallace of Douglas Wallace Architects overseeing the design.

The completely new re-imagined space now features a stunning, light-filled reception area, bar, restaurant and casual lounge. At the heart of the ground floor, a central bar and coffee dock anchors the space allowing various dining and lounge spaces to pivot from it. A combination of banquette seating, bistro and refectory style tables now offers seating for up to 117 diners. Upon entry guests will be immediately drawn to the dramatic monochrome herringbone floor which defines the spaces and creates natural walk ways around the bar leading to the dining spaces to the rear. Quartz topped high tables at the front of the foyer enjoy natural light and are complete with power points for laptops and mobile phones making these spaces popular for anyone who wants to catch up on work or emails while on the go. The choice of materials throughout the space has resulted in a high end, luxurious feel.

“We opted for a mix of glossy surfaces and textures to create a space that would be conducive for diners or people meeting up for a quick coffee or bite to eat,” said Hugh Wallace. “We wanted the ground floor to feel contemporary and stylish and that look has been created through the choice of fabric, flooring and unusual light fittings.”

A palate of gold, dark greens, gun powder metal and greys have been used throughout, with the bar being finished with a dark green, high gloss, bevelled metro tile. Banquette seating in luxurious dark green velvets are complemented with chairs upholstered in gold and midnight blue while overhead feature lights include cage style fixtures. There are also nods to art deco in the design, the high tables to the front have been finished in brass with globe shaped lights overhead while a brass shelving unit in the dining area to the rear repeats the square pattern often seen in art deco design. The outside space too has been renovated and now enjoys a terrace with an outdoor log burner and BBQ area for summertime events.

Jim Murphy, CEO of PREM Group said, “The Aspect Hotel, now The Hoban Hotel has always been a popular meeting place, it is easily accessible, there is ample parking and offers quality food and service. We recognised that business people in particular want to meet and eat on the go so we engaged Douglas Wallace Architects to design a space that would meet the needs of both a corporate and leisure market. High tables with access points for laptops, barista style coffee and stylish interiors are what our customers want. The new look Hoban Hotel has all of these elements and more and we are delighted with the outcome.”

The investment at The Hoban Hotel is just the latest development in a long line of investments and capital projects being carried out by PREM Group. The group also owns The Osprey Hotel in Naas where a new spa also designed by Hugh Wallace was completed last year. Further investment in the Kildare property is due to take place in the later part of this year with plans afoot to add new bedrooms. The PREM Group owned, Cahernane House Hotel in Killarney has recently enjoyed a €6.8 million renovation programme where all the bedrooms and public areas in the Manor House were refurbished and eight new bedrooms are currently under construction in the old Coach House. Works are also underway at PREM’s Tulfarris Hotel in Blessington while works at The Viking Hotel in Waterford have been completed

For more information on The Hoban Hotel see www.hobanhotelkilkenny.com