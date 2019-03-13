Theft from building site on outskirts of Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information following a theft of approximately €8,000 of equipment from a building site at Green’s Bridge in the city.

The incident took place overnight between Sunday evening and Monday morning. A substantial quantity of industrial and building equipment was stolen including a Wacker plate, a Jumping Jack, a bell cement mixer and a Husqvarna saw.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon said that transport would have been needed to move the equipment.

“A number of people would have been needed to move the equipment along with transport. This is a busy road and we are appealing to the public to jog their memories and to report any suspicious activity. We are also asking for anyone who has dashcom footage to review it and report any unusual in the area during that time period.”

Gardaí are also warning people to mark their machinery and equipment so that it is clearly identifiable and to report any third parties selling on equipment in suspicious circumstances.