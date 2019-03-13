Kilkenny photo exhibition to help John Needs Pembro

As part of its Transition Year Photography long course, Kilkenny College is holding a photography exhibition tomorrow (Thursday) to showcase the work undertaken during the course.

The school is inviting friends and families to the exhibition, where refreshments will be provided and photographs will be for sale. It takes place on Thursday at 7pm in the Kilkenny College dining hall.

All proceeds (donations at the door) will go to the ‘John Needs Pembro’ fund, in aid of local man John Holmes’ medical treatment. John has always been a strong supporter of Kilkenny College where both his children, Jonathan and Louise, went to school.

Girl and the Blue world by Dwena Bradley

John has an advanced metastic neo endocrine tumour, a high grade tumour similar to small cell lung cancer. His best chance of beating it is a course of injections of the immune inhibitor Pembrolizumab. Each of these injections costs €5,111 (this includes VAT). Pembrolizumab is not currently licensed by the HSE for John, so he is required to pay €5,111 in advance of each injection received.

Further details can be found on the John Needs Pembro Facebook page.