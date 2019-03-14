South Kilkenny student is county spelling bee champion

A student at Ballyfacey National School in South Kilkenny has been announced as this year’s winner of the County Kilkenny Eason Spelling Bee Final.

Órlaith McDonald, who is in sixth class, came out on top after stiff competition from her 20 fellow spelling enthusiasts. She will go on to compete in the Leinster Provincial Spelling Bee in May. Órlaith is an avid reader and particularly loves the Harry Potter series.

Now in its ninth year, the Eason Spelling Bee is the very definition of fun for school kids, encouraging them to read more, expand their vocabulary and fall in love with literacy.

Along with the prestigious title of Eason Spelling Bee 2019 Champion, the winning speller will also take home a collection of books for their school library, worth €7,500 as well as a personal collection of books worth €500.

“We’re now in the ninth year of the Eason Spelling Bee and we’re incredibly proud to see it going from strength to strength annually,” says Group Head of Marketing at Eason Brendan Corbett.

“Each year, the children involved continue to impress us with their level of spelling skill and it’s wonderful to see schools across the country continuing to support this competition.”

This year, 900 schools around Ireland will take part in the nationwide contest. Eason are partnering with Today FM for a fourth year and, in early summer, presenter Alison Curtis will host the provincial and All Ireland Spelling Bee Finals. Keep up-to-date with all the Spelling Bee buzz on www.easons.com/spellingbee and Twitter @easons and #EasonSpellingBee.