Kilkenny candidate concerned for pedestrians crossing the ring road and safety of elderly

People are taking their lives into their own hands by attempting to cross the city’s Ring Road.

“Traffic is increasing; speeds are getting worse and I’m just wondering if it will take a fatality to improve things,” Martin Brett, the former Mayor who is trying to win back a seat for Fine Gael in the upcoming local elections, said.

“There are over 1,800 people employed on the far side of the ring road from the city and they cannot safely cross the road because of the sheer volume of cars,” he added.

“What worries me, election or not, is if will take the death of a pedestrian before we see safety measures put in place to allow people to safely cross the road.

“I know it has been looked at before but surely we can come up with an innovative way of making it safe to cross the road,” he said.

It is one of the issues that constituents are relaying to him on the doorsteps as he canvases the city area ahead of the County Council elections on Friday, May 24.

He is also concerned about the centre of the city and the need for more garda patrols in the older housing estates.

“We need to give older people peace of mind that they are safe in their own homes and I have written to the gardai asking them to make more calls on foot as part of a community policing initiative,” Mr Brett said.

Trains

Mr Brett has written to Iarnrod Éireann asking them to put on two extra trains from Kilkenny to cater for the increase in people commuting to work to and from Dublin every day.

“It is a huge problem and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to live her in the city and work in the capital,” he added.

Brewery Quarter

If elected he will push for a greater sense of urgency in bringing the great plans for the Brewery Quarter to fruition.

“People are tired of waiting and we need to see action on the ground so that this important 11 acre site is developed sensibly and well and within a certain time frame and not years from now,” he said.

Shops

“I am aghast at the number of great locals shops in the centre of the city that have closed in the last 24 months and I know that online shopping is killing the retail sector but we have to put incentives in placer to make it a level playing field for shopkeepers and if this means reduced rates then let’s do it.

“Without a vibrant city centre we will have no tourism, visitor numbers will shrink because tourists are not going to walk through a ghost town to get from one attraction to the next. This is happening now and we need to address it before is too late and all the shops are gone,” Mr Brett said.