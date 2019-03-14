Lights, Camera Action - the Oskars will take place at Lyrath Estate Hotel

An entertaining evening of acting performances by a host of well-known local personalities will take place at the Oskars at the Lyrath Estate Hotel later this month.

Seven producers are rehearsing with a combined cast of 55 people on a number of different films including Calendar Girls (produced by Roisín McQuillan), The Snapper (produced by Katherine Peacock), The Shawshank Redemption (produced by Marion Acreman), The Hangover (produced by Gary O’Farrell), Forrest Gump (produced by Eimear Ní Bhraonain), A Few Good Women (produced by Jackie Kealy) and Man about Dog (produced by Alan O’Reilly).

The event is a fundraiser for the suicide awareness charity Teac Tom, which is based on Ormonde Road in the city. It is hoped to raise at least €20,000 from the upcoming charity Oskars.

Founder Angela Hayes said that the build up to the Oskars has been ‘absolutely brilliant’.

“It has been a real community effort. All the participants have been rehearsing since January and we are all excited to see their work unveiled at the Oskars later this month. The support we have received from the public and the business community has been incredible,” she said.

The awards ceremony will be judged by John Edward Nolan of Dancing with the Stars, retired rugby international Mick Galwey and the Rose of Tralee, Kirsten Mate Maher.

Last year alone 500 people availed of the services provided by the charity. Ten counsellors work with Teac Tom and there is also a play therapy service for young people as well as a 24 hour listening phoneline. The running costs for the charity are in the region of €200,000.

Producer Marion Acreman said she was delighted to get involved.

“When Angela approached me to ask if I would take part in the Oskars it was an easy “yes” I have seen the work being carried out for Teac Tom and am aware of the funding deficit they face month to month in the absence of state funding.

“As a child I always dreamed of being a huge movie star which is something few people would know but of course we get a little older and self-conscious and realise that Hollywood is not as achievable as we might have imagined.

“The Oskars gives us a chance to play, imagine and relive our giddy younger days. It also brings the opportunity to meet new people and be a bit goofy.

“For the past few weeks we have had a chance to reach out to community and businesses for location spaces, costumes, and props, all given readily by the great Kilkenny community who are delighted to do anything for Teac Tom with a special mention to Captain Larry Scallan and all at James Stephens Military Barracks who didn’t hesitate when I asked for jail cells, courtroom, prison uniforms, even guns and truncheons,” added Marion.

Tickets are €25 and are available from Mac Donagh Junction Shopping Centre, KBC Bank, Rollercoaster Records on Kieran Street and Teac Tom on Ormonde Road.

The Oskars take place at March 22 at 7.30pm at the Convention Centre in Lyrath Estate Hotel.