An afternoon of Bliss in the Parade Tower of Kilkenny Castle

On Sunday at 4 pm, Julian Bliss one of the world’s finest clarinettists, will perform with the Carducci String Quartet in the Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle. Excelling as a concerto soloist, chamber musician, jazz artist, masterclass leader and tireless musical explorer Julian Bliss has inspired a generation of young players. In recital and chamber music he has played at most of the world’s leading festivals and venues including Wigmore Hall and Lincoln Centre. Recent highlights include concerto performances with the Northern Chamber Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, an extensive US tour with his septet, and concerts with the Carducci Quartet.

The Carducci Quartet is recognised as one of today’s most successful string quartets. Performing over 90 concerts worldwide each year the Anglo-Irish quartet has appeared at prestigious venues across the globe including the Wigmore Hall, London; National Concert Hall, Dublin; Tivoli Concert Hall, Copenhagen; Carnegie Hall, New York and Library of Congress and John F Kennedy Centre, Washington D.C. They recently released an acclaimed recording of David Bruce’s clarinet quintet “Gumboots” with Julian Bliss, a work that will be heard in this recital alongside Brahm’s sublime clarinet quintet.

This concert is part of a series of concerts organised by Music in Kilkenny in association with the OPW to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kilkenny Castle in the care of the OPW.



Tickets €15.00, €10.00 (concession), €5.00 (music students) available at the door from 3.30 pm onwards and online from Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.ie





