Lucy wins bronze for Kilkenny and never gives up in the 100 metres

While Lucy Dollard from kilkenny city did brilliantly to pick up a bronze medal in the javelin at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi it was her sheer heart and never-give-up attitude that really shone through.

She ran in the 100 metres and was very unlucky to take a heavy fall 10 metres in.

The Loughboy athlete got up and kept going overtaking the girl from Nepal and finished in seventh place.

It epitomised her wonderful character. The fall cost her at least three seconds and she was in the running for a bronze when she fell.

“She is a bit disappointed but we are so proud of her. She is pure determined and did her club, her teammates, her coach Brenda Whitely and her country proud,” her mother Maria said from Abu Dhabi.

“She never gives up when she puts her mind to something. We have had the highs and lows of sport this week but the whole experience has been phenomenal,” Maria added.

“The homecoming on Friday at Dublin airport will be brilliant,” she said.

Javelin

the 25-year-old from the city won the bronze medal in the javelin on the first day and it was the first event for the athletics team.

She threw very well and kept her cool which stood to her in the end.

Lucy received news that she had been chosen for Team Ireland in July of last year.

She immediately accepted the challenge which involved months of training with her Kilkenny Coach, Brenda Whitely and monthly training camps in Dublin with her team mates and national coaches.

The Watershed, Kilkenny offered Lucy sponsorship to use the facilities for training. Lucy trained four times per week in the gym, pool and on the track with her local teammates.

