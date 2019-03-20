The desperate Dinzee is coming to Graignamanagh, Kilkenny

The Duiske Players Drama Group are in rehearsals for this year’s production which takes place from Wednesday to Saturday, March 27 to 30 under the capable direction of Helen Kavanagh.

This year the group will present Sharon’s Grave by John B. Keane.

The group and indeed their audiences are well familiar with works of John B. Keane as the group has performed many of his plays over their 30 years of performance including Big Maggie.

Over the years they have staged Moll, The Field, Many Young Men of Twenty and The Year of the Hiker.

Sharon’s Grave focuses on the struggle between good and evil and the mythical beliefs of 1930s rural Ireland and the familiar themes of man’s ruthless lust for land, power and brutality are the forefront of the tale.

This deeply lyrical folk play, set on an Atlantic headland at the mercy of wind and rain, tells the tale of Trassie Conlee’s (Edel Bolger) right to protect both herself and her brother Neelus (Jim Whelan) from the menace of her ruthless cousin Dinzee Conlee (Edward Hayden), one of Keane’s most extraordinary theatrical creations, who along with his brother Jack (John Meaney) tries to force Trassie and Peader Minogue (Pat Kavanagh) out of the family home.

The play explores Celtic pagan traditions in the Ireland of the time and the cast has great theatrical experience with Peter Prendergast, Brid Moloney, Lily Brennan, Stas Bolger, Anna Galavan, Maura Gahan, Liz Whelan, Jim Kielthy, Liz O’ Neill and Emma Fox.

The play is in The Abbey Hall and tickets are €10 each at the door.