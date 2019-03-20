Intrigued by the effect of time and distance on vision? Visit the Butler Gallery Kilkenny

A US born, Wicklow based artist is intrigued by the effect of time and distance on vision and how people experience landscape.

“I am also fascinated by the dynamism of place that on a cursory view can appear static, but on deeper observation, can reveal an infinity of natural processes,” Sam Reveles said of Poulaphouca: New Paintings and Works on Paper which opened on Saturday at the Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle. It continues until May 12.

There will be a Meet the Artist event Wednesday, April 10 from 1 to 2pm at the gallery.

The exhibition includes new paintings and drawings imbued with great intricacy and detail.

Throughout Reveles’ career, he has explored the expressive possibilities of line and space to create abstract compositions inspired by landscape, and ideas about infinity as seen in different aspects in nature.

Reveles’ studio is situated opposite one of Blessington’s Lakes hence the name for the exhibition, Poulaphouca, which is located close to where he lives.

