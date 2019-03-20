EXCLUSIVE - Danesfort, Gowran, Castlecomer and Kilkenny to benefit from community scheme - Cllr Patrick O’Neill

A number of Kilkenny communities are to benefit from the community services programme. Over €500,000 in funding will go to six organisations, Cllr Patrick O'Neill has revealed.

They are:

Gowran Parish Enterprise Group Company - €152,798

Danesfort Community Care Centre Company - €20,133

Castlecomer Demesne Company - €112,532

County Kilkenny Leader Partnership Company - €82,333

Kilkenny Community Communications Co-Operative Society - €72,266

St. Canice's Community Action Company - €60,399

According to Cllr O'Neill, the funding will allow community-based organisations to provide local social, economic and environmental services through a social enterprise model, providing a contribution towards the cost of staff in CSP organisations.

"These organisations find it hard to survive without these supports from Government and all play important roles within their communities. Today’s announcement with help them to continue the services they provide," Cllr O'Neill said.