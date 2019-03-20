EXCLUSIVE - Danesfort, Gowran, Castlecomer and Kilkenny to benefit from community scheme - Cllr Patrick O’Neill
Over €500,000 funding for Kilkenny organisations under community services programme
Cllr Patrick O'Neill
A number of Kilkenny communities are to benefit from the community services programme. Over €500,000 in funding will go to six organisations, Cllr Patrick O'Neill has revealed.
They are:
Gowran Parish Enterprise Group Company - €152,798
Danesfort Community Care Centre Company - €20,133
Castlecomer Demesne Company - €112,532
County Kilkenny Leader Partnership Company - €82,333
Kilkenny Community Communications Co-Operative Society - €72,266
St. Canice's Community Action Company - €60,399
According to Cllr O'Neill, the funding will allow community-based organisations to provide local social, economic and environmental services through a social enterprise model, providing a contribution towards the cost of staff in CSP organisations.
"These organisations find it hard to survive without these supports from Government and all play important roles within their communities. Today’s announcement with help them to continue the services they provide," Cllr O'Neill said.
