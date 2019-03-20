Magical programme for classical music lovers in Kilkenny

The Chamber Philharmonic Europe take to the Watergate Stage on Thursday at 8pm. This is an orchestra of talented young musicians recruited from 18 European nations. Founded in Cologne in 2006, it has achieved an outstanding artistic level and tours widely across Europe.

The orchestra has made extensive tours to Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Great Britain and Ireland.

The Chamber Philharmonic Europe is a fully professional and privately financed organisation, which, with its increasing popularity, also is involved with several charities.

The orchestra periodically engages with various partners for benefit concerts throughout Europe.

In this concert Cyrill Gussaroff (trumpet) and Michel Gershwin (violin) will showcase their talent in two diverse concertos and the nine member ensemble will treat us to some well loved repertoire.

The instrumentalists exude energy, excitement, colour and virtuosic flair in their playing.

Programme

A. Corelli - Concerto Grosso Op.6 No.4 in D Major; A. Ponchielli - Concerto in F Major, for trumpet and orchestra; J. Suk - Serenade for Strings Op. 6; J. S. Bach - Concert for violin and orchestra a minor BWV 1041; S. Rachmaninoff - Vocalise

G. Holst - Suite for String Orchestra op.29. there will be an interval